Buxar (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday ducked the question about his absence in the rally called by K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), the Chief Minister of Telangana. KCR has called for a mega rally in Telangana aimed at unifying the opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and Pinarayi Vijayan were in attendance.

"What would you say about it," Nitish Kumar said and smiled. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar said: "If we are here then how would you say all opposition parties are going for the rally in Telangana." "I want to say that everyone is making efforts and if the efforts are honest, BJP will not come into power in 2024," Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar said that after the Samadhan Yatra, he would attend the budget session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha and go for the opposition unity in the country. Though KCR visited Bihar in September 2022 he did not give clear-cut answers on the opposition prime ministerial candidate. The leaders of JD(U) and RJD were projecting Nitish Kumar as a Prime Minister of opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. KCR was asked several times then, but he had not given a clear-cut answer.

He said that the opposition leaders will sit together to decide on the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition parties.