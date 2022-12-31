Gaya(Bihar): Despite the Chinese government's efforts to harm Buddhism in China, it has not been wiped out from the country, Dalai Lama on Saturday at an event in Bihar's Bodh Gaya.

"Those who are showing faith in me as well in Buddhism should accept the Bodhicitta that I am imparting. Be it Tibetan or Mongolian or China, there are many Buddhist monasteries in China today. People have Buddhism and Buddha in their minds. The Chinese government tried to destroy Buddhism and harmed it by considering it as poison, still, Buddhism exists there," said Dalai Lama.

He also said that one should practice Bodhicitta for self or others as it keeps the mind and body rejuvenated and gives longevity. This also results in good sleep. Looking at the welfare of all, nothing can be better than this. Through the practice of Bodhchit, the evils and sorrows within can be removed."

Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu also participated in the event of Dalai Lama. In the three-day program held in Gaya, 50,000 to 60,000 devotees participated, who come from many countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Europe, and the US. The teachings of Dalai Lama were translated into 15 languages. He reached Bodh Gaya on December 22 and will stay there for about one month.