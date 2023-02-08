Chhapra (Bihar): Internet services have been shut in Bihar's Chhapra till February 10 to maintain law and order as another victim youth in the mob lynching incident was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

The youth identified as Rahul Singh undergoing treatment in Patna's Ruban Hospital has been put on a ventilator. He was declared brain dead by Dr Satyajit Singh who said that victim's condition was "very critical". Till now more than a dozen people have been arrested in the incident and raids are being made to nab the rest of the accused. The house of the prime accused Vijay Yadav has been confiscated.

An angry mob set fire to the house of their village head after a youth was allegedly murdered at the behest of the village head's husband. The incident happened in Mubarakpur village under the Manjhi police station area of the district where on February 2. Vijay Yadav, a strong man in the village and his accomplices attacked all three youths -- Amitesh Kumar, Rahul Singh and Alok Kumar -- for not casting votes in favour of his wife who was contesting civic polls. Amitesh had died in the attack while the other two were grievously injured.