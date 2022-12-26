Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reopened a corruption case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, which started in 2018 and was shut in May 2021 after the CBI could not attain concrete evidence on the allegations against Lalu. The CBI suspected Lalu of corruption when he was serving as Railway Minister in the UPA government.

The CBI has also accused Lalu's son and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, his daughters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav of taking a property in South Delhi as a bribe in lieu of issuing railway projects to a private company. The CBI alleged that the private company bought the property through a shell company at a very low price and then the relatives of Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav bought the shell company for just Rs 4 lakhs.