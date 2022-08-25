Patna: CBI is in action on the second consecutive day in Bihar and froze the bank accounts and lockers of Sunil Singh and his wife Vandana Singh on Thursday. On Wednesday, CBI had conducted raids at several places in Bihar on RJD leaders. Sunil happens to be the close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

On Wednesday, the raids were conducted on the land-for-job scam in the IRCTC. The RJD leaders on whom the CBI carried out raids yesterday include RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former RJD MLC Subodh Rai, Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim, and Fayaz Ahmed. Along with this, the CBI also raided the Urban Cubas Mall located in Sector 71 of Gurugram.

After raids for nearly 13 hours, Sunil Singh slammed CBI and accused the central agency for tarnishing his image. Singh today disclosed that CBI has frozen the bank account and locker in his name as well as of his wife Vandana Singh.

“CBI has frozen all my bank accounts and lockers along with my wife Vandana Singh's accounts. CBI thinks that I have 10 to 20 lockers but to my knowledge, there are only two to three lockers. I just received the call from my wife and also from the CBI IO (Investigation Officer). I told them that I am unable to come but my wife and son will accompany them to the bank. At present, one team is there at my house and another team is at SBI Branch in Boring Road. CBI wishes will never get fulfilled. This raid is not related to a land-for-job scam. They just want to frame Tejashwi Yadav in any case and to make him accused,” Singh claimed.

Earlier, Singh lambasted the CBI and said, “At 8.20 am, I was having tea with my wife and ten people along with one bag entered my house because the door was open. They first confiscated my mobile and introduced themselves as CBI officers. Then they showed me a search warrant, I offered them tea but they refused and started their marathon search of my house. In the search for money, the CBI official broke my false ceiling as well. I really feel pity for the CBI that only Rs 2.59 lakh was recovered from my house. That money belonged to my wife and son.”

He further alleged that the motive of the CBI raids was to dismantle the Grand Alliance government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Singh also said, “The CBI searched my house for 13 hours and I am sure that they will continue the raids. The CBI officials are going through tense moments since they couldn't lay their hands on any ill-gotten money nor any document to co-relate things. They asked me several questions related to Tejashwi Ji. The CBI asked me to name the person who has relation with Tejashwi Ji. I told them that the entire people of Bihar have relations with Tejashwi Ji. They asked me who are the people who visit Lalu Ji at his residence, I told them that people keep on visiting his place and if they want to see that they must check at his residence in the evening.”

Singh also said that CBI officials took the files of Biscoman's meeting agenda apart from documents related to the Kanti Palace apartment which he had purchased in 2002. Singh said that the CBI took the photocopy of his assets declaration of MLC.

“The CBI has nothing in hand and continuously making calls to other officials to conduct raids at other places as well. The motive of the raids was to frame Bihar's deputy CM in any case. They asked me several questions but I told them that everything would be written nothing verbally. I told them that I am not scared of anyone. BJP is unable to digest the grand alliance government and they want to frame us and put us behind bars,” Singh asserted.

Asked about any question from CBI related to land for job scam in IRCTC, Singh said, “They asked me about it but I told them that they must ask questions related to my property, not of other people. I told them that they should check whether the names of Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav are there on my property or not. Is my bank account related to the Lalu Ji family? The CBI just tarnished my image, nothing else.”

Earlier, Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on other hand slammed CBI and alleged that attempts are being made to tarnish his image. He also questioned the timing of the raids.

“When the floor test was there in assembly, CBI conducted the raids. Few channels were carrying reports that the mall in Gurugram where CBI conducted raids is mine which is completely wrong. Navdeep and Atam Parkash are the shareholders. The CBI has tried to malign my image. These people just want to put the entire opposition in jail,” Tejashwi said.