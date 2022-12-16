Muzaffarpur: The heat of protest against Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' now seems to be affecting the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Return Ticket', which was going on in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Advocate Sudhir Ojha filed a case in the court against eight film personalities, including film actor Shah Rukh Khan, at Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on January 3, 2023.

The controversy erupted after the release of a song from the movie, 'Besharam Rang' where Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. The protesters said obscenity is being promoted through the song and it hurts Hindu sentiments. Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra has asked the filmmakers to fix Deepika's dress, or else the film will not be allowed to be released in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: KIFF 2022: SRK touches Big B, Jaya Bachchan's feet, fans call it 'K3G reunion'

Meanwhile, saints of Haridwar demanded the boycott of the movie and Swami Anand Swaroop, the chief of Kali Sena, said, "The way our 'saffron' colour has been insulted in the 'Pathaan' movie, we will not allow the shooting of such actors and filmmakers here. The shooting of the movie at Bhedaghat should be stopped immediately. We have also requested the Collector to think before giving permission for the shooting that insults our Sanatana Dharma."