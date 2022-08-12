Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walking out from the NDA alliance has triggered a fresh debate for 2024 poll as far as PM candidate is concerned. Bihar JDU leaders have already started padding up for Nitish who can challenge PM Narendra Modi in the next general election. The day Nitish left NDA, JDU parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwah came up with one tweet which tells the entire story.

“Congratulation to Nitish ji for the accountability of leadership of the new alliance in the form. Nitish ji, go ahead, the country is waiting for you,”Kushwaha posted a tweet from his official twitter handle on August 9, 2022. Though Nitish Kumar is not expressing much on the topic of PM candidate but has given enough hints for the unity of opposition in days to come.

On the day of Rakshabandhan when journalists asked him about being a PM face in 2024, Nitish with folded hands and a smile on his face said,“I have no desire to become PM. I would request you people not to indulge me in such a topic. I am happy doing my work here. However, we will all work together to make the opposition stronger. I will also work for the unity of the opposition in the country.”

The way Nitish had taken a jibe at the PM is another example of Nitish inching closer to the 2024 PM's candidature. “Those who came in power in 2014, will they secure victory in 2024? I would like all opposition to be united in 2024,”Nitish had said soon after taking oath for the eighth time as the chief minister of Bihar.

The situation has arisen of a new PM face due to a few major political developments in the country.JDU the third alliance partner of BJP which has walked out of NDA after Akali Dal in Punjab and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Bihar plays a pivotal role in the general election as it has a good number of Lok Sabha seats in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, NDA alliance which has JDU, BJP and LJP won 39 seats out of 40. However, after walking out of alliance, there is a possibility that number won't be the same in 2024.

Even the political expert opined that Nitish could emerge as the PM face because there are hardly any leaders who have appeal and acceptability pan India. “Though Congress is the natural opposition party in the country, none of their leaders has the charisma and acceptability among the leaders of other states. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra are tried and tested but they don't have that much of aura. However, Nitish could emerge as the new face of the opposition at national level if an honest attempt is made by all the opposition parties. However, it is also important that leaders like Mamta Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, KCR and Arvind Kejriwal come under one umbrella.”Dr Sanjay said.

He further said, “Narendra Modi will finish 10 years in power in 2024 and by that time you never know that even the anti-incumbency factor could arise. Like Naveen Patnaik of Odisha Nitish Kumar is another CM who carries a clean image and no direct corruption charges have been found till now while serving on top post in the state. Nitish has the plus point of doing development and giving empowerment to the women. So, one should not be surprised if he becomes the face of opposition in 2024 to counter Modi. If you leave aside his turncoat nature which has created the narrative of trust deficit, there is no other taint in Nitish.”

If all the opposition parties get united, a formidable alliance could be made to stop the juggernaut of PM Modi in 2024, Dr Sanjay added. When asked about Nitish becoming the PM face in 2024, poll strategist Prashant Kishor told ETV Bharat, “These are speculations from the media. Who can become PM and who cannot, only people can decide. I believe that whatever political development which has taken place in Bihar is just state specific and it has no connection with the national politics at least in the short run.”

BJP spokesperson Binod Sharma on the other hand said that out of eight, Nitish became CM with the help of BJP five times. “In 2014, when he contested the election alone, JDU won just two seats. There is no chance of disturbing BJP at all. No leader of the other states will ever accept him as PM candidate,”Sharma asserted.

Ravi Upadhayay, another political expert said that It won't be any easy task for Nitish to challenge PM Modi. "Narendra Modi is an established face in India. So far, he has emerged as the strongest PM of the country. Nitish led by Grand Alliance can challenge NDA in Bihar but at national level, It is only possible if Congress accept Nitish as the face of the PM candidate,"Upadhayay stressed.