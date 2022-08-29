Patna (Bihar): About a 122 years old road roller of the British era was found buried in the soil in the collectorate of the capital. Now, preparations are being made to keep it in the museum so that people can see it and know about its heritage. The road roller was made by John Fowler and Company of Britain and then it was brought to India from London in British India.

British era road roller found in Patna Collectorate

While working on the construction of a new building in the Old Collectorate of Patna, about 70 feet were excavated to make the basement of the main building of the Collectorate. In the meantime, this old road roller was excavated and then brought to the old museum. According to the museum personnel, it will be properly restored and kept safely inside the Bihar Museum, so that those who come to visit the museum can see it.

Also read: Over 100 British-era coins found while digging earth at historical gurdwara

Experts say that it was brought from Britain through the sea route. This road roller used to run on steam. Many years ago it was also used in the construction of the road from Patna to Nalanda. There are probably only two road rollers of this company and model available in the country. One of them is in Dungarpur of Rajasthan while the other one is now in Patna. In Dungarpur, the road roller of this model is well decorated in the Uday Vilas Palace. Now, the same efforts are being made in Bihar so it can be available for the people to see.

"This roller was lying in the Collectorate where the office of the Zilla Parishad was. About 70 feet have been excavated to make the basement of the main building of the Collectorate, where this roller was found buried in the soil. It was pulled out safely and the District Magistrate was informed about it. The District Magistrate has ordered to keep it in the Museum, for the people to see," said Officer, Construction Agency.