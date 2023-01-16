Darbhanga: A bridge over Kamala river in Bihar's Darbhanga collapsed on Monday. According to sources, a truck carrying sand was passing over the bridge when the structure came down crashing. The truck collapsed and was caught in the debris of the broken bridge. It was left hanging on the edge of the wrecked bridge. The truck driver had a miraculous escape and has been reported safe.

The crashed bridge bears an eerie resemblance to that of Morbi in which 135 people died.