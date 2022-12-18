Begusarai: A bridge on the Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai collapsed on Sunday morning. The Bishnupur Ahok Ghat bridge was built at a cost of Rs 13.43 crore. In fact, a crack developed within a few years after the bridge was built, but it was not repaired. It is being told that this bridge was under construction for the last nine years and it remained unusable due to a lack of an approach road.

A few days ago a crack was noticed between pillar numbers 2 and 3. On being informed, Ballia SDO Rohit Kumar, SDPO Kumar Virendra and many officials went to the spot. Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Yadav alleged massive corruption in the construction of the bridge. Many officials have earned a huge sum of money, he said I

"The quality in the construction of the bridge was compromised as the contractor greased the palms of authorities concerned. A living example of this is that the bridge collapsed even before its inauguration. The contractor of the agency that constructed the bridge be arrested immediately," Lok Janshakti Party leader Sanjay Kumar Yadav said.