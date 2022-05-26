Gaya (Bihar): Top Maoist leader Sandeep Yadav's body was found lying in a forest under the Lutua Police Station limits in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is being suspected that the Maoist leader, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 84 lakh on his head, was reportedly poisoned to death. Over 500 cases were registered against Sandeep Kumar alias Vijay Yadav (55 years), a resident of Baburam Deh village of Banke Bazar block, in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

According to information, if the rewards kept by police of different states were added, Sandeep alias Vijay was a Maoist with a reward of Rs 84 lakh. For nearly three decades, he had carried out many attacks in various states, including Jharkhand. More than 100 cases were registered against him in Bihar. Sandeep Yadav had joined the Maoist organisation at an early age. After joining, he carried out many attacks under the banner of CPI-Maoist and many policemen lost their lives in the attacks.

"There are reports of his death due to illness. The matter is being thoroughly verified. Police and security personnel are engaged in the proceedings of the case,” said Harpreet Kaur, SSP, Gaya. In 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had taken action against Maoist leader Sandeep Yadav. The Enforcement Directorate team had attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 86 lakh of Sandeep Yadav alias Vijay Yadav aka Rupesh. The value of the plot and the flat that was seized was estimated at Rs 50 lakh by the Enforcement Directorate. The seizure by the ED was made from the Gaya and Aurangabad areas of Bihar.