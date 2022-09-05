Patna : A boat carrying 55 people capsized in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday. According to an official, 10 people were reported to be missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons.

Boat carrying 55 people capsizes in Bihar's Danapur

All the persons on board hail from the Daudpur area of Patna. The incident took place after the labourers were returning from work. People gathered around the river soon after the news of the capsizing of the boat spread. The search operation was carried out with the help of swimmers.

At around 5.30pm y'day, we received info of a boat being capsized. NDRF team reached the spot. Total of 50 people were there out of which 40-42 reached safely while 8-10 people are missing. Search operation still underway since morning. This was claimed by Maner CO Dinesh Kumar Singh on Monday. (ANI)

