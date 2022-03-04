Bhagalpur (Bihar): At least five people including a child were killed and several others were injured in an explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday night. According to the information, the blast took place in a house under Tatarpur police station limits. The impact of the blast was such that the whole house was reduced to debris and all the nearby houses too collapsed. On the other hand, all those injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

District magistrate, Bhagalpur, Subrata Sen

After the incident, police and district administration officials reached the spot. According to locals, the sound of the explosion was heard for several kilometres. Meanwhile, the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Briefing media about the incident, District Magistrate of Bhagalpur, Subrata Sen said that as of now nothing can be ascertained about the number of casualties adding that a rescue operation is underway.