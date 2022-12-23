East Champaran (Bihar): At least seven labourers were killed and many others were injured in a blast at a brick kiln factory in the Ramgarhwa police station area of Bihar's Motihari district on Friday. Official sources said that 15 people were rescued, however, around 10 people were still trapped under the debris.

District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, along with Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Raxaul and Palanwa police, rushed to the spot. The police and rescue team commenced the rescue operation. The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital while it is feared the death toll may rise. According to police, Irshad Ahmed, the owner of the brick kiln, died in the blast.