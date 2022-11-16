Patna: BJP on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are engaged in a recruitment scam by distributing the joining letters already issued during the erstwhile NDA rule in the state.

BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal slammed the ruling JDU-RJD alliance on the recruitment of 10,000 police officers carried out during a mega event at the city's Gandhi maidan on Wednesday. “Liquor mafia scam and recruitment scam are going on simultaneously in Bihar. Once again, the people who have already got jobs were called at Gandhi Maidan and shown to be given jobs. My request to the honorable Chief Minister is that he should take oath every day at Gandhi Maidan.

If he does this, in the next 100 days, by becoming the Chief Minister for the 108th time, he can make a new appointment scam record. Bihar is full of all kinds of scams because Nitish Kumar is here," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary and party spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand accused the state government of making false claims about providing new jobs. “CM Nitish- Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav distributed appointment letters to more than 10,000 policemen at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Interestingly, these personnel were appointed previous NDA government and they are undergoing training.

Despite this, the government is again organizing events to distribute appointment letters to them,said Anand. RJD spokesperson Mirtunjay Tiwari, on the other hand, said the Opposition do not have much to do other than making baseless allegations.

“When BJP leaders had the opportunity to provide jobs they did nothing. No recruitment took place when BJP was in power. After being thrown out of power they have nothing much to say except making baseless allegations.

These are fresh recruitments and Nitish Ji and Tejashwi are fulfilling the promises of 20 lakhs jobs. Providing jobs is the USP of a grand alliance government. Actually, it is hard for BJP leaders to digest the fact that Tejashwi ji and Nitish ji are providing jobs,” Tiwari told ETV Bharat.

Patna-based political expert Dr. Sanjay Kumar opined that these recruitments cannot be termed a scam. “There may be a possibility that appointments were done earlier but it would only come into effect when the joining takes place.

So giving joining letters to the new employees cannot be termed a scam when the head of the state is distributing the recruitment letters. The war of words may take place, but finally, it is the people who are getting the benefit,” Kumar opined.