Patna: There was a time when Bihar strongman and the late Mohammad Shahabuddin ran a parallel government in the Siwan district, but now his wife Hena Shaheb is being wooed by various political parties to gain some foothold in the Siwan region.

The name of Hena Shaheb, the wife of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, has suddenly cropped up in the state as a candidate for Rajya Sabha. Only time will tell whether she will be sent to the Upper House or not but already her name has triggered discussions in Bihar. Actually, the late Shahabuddin was the most trusted aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and ruled the district for decades under the patronage of Lalu, and also became an MP from Siwan.

In the latest development, even BJP is searching for some space in the zone of the Muslim leader. The politics of Siwan revolves around this family and in the absence of Shahabuddin, every political party now wants to fill that vacuum by showing sympathy towards Hena.

It is evident from the fact that Hena recently shared the dais with top BJP leaders of Bihar which includes assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and health minister Mangal Pandey along with JDU leaders. Soon after this event, the alliance partner of NDA issued a statement in support of Hena stating that she should be sent to Rajya Sabha.

Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose son is a minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also pressed this demand. HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that the wife of Shahabuddin is the idle candidate for Rajya Sabha and it would be a tribute to Shahabuddin.

RJD too is not alienated and made a similar demand. Party MLA from Raghunathpur Hari Shankar Yadav said that he has already spoken to Tejashwi Yadav on the issue and requested to send her to Rajya Sabha.

Hena has unsuccessfully contested the general election thrice on the RJD ticket in 2009, 2014, and 2019. However, after the death of her husband last year, she maintained a low profile until Osama has been booked for his alleged involvement in the incident of opening fire on Bahubali leader Raes Khan last month by using AK 47 rifles. Khan an independent candidate for Bihar Legislative Council managed to survive as he was not there inside the vehicle during the attack.

The incident had caught the attention of national media because an AK-47 was used in the firing, prompting police to conduct raids on the ancestral house of Shahabuddin in Pratapgarh in Siwan. Raes and his brother Ayub Khan were once the hitmen of Shahabuddin but later they turned into his rivals.

Hena is very much aware of this fact and that was the reason that she had said the attack was the political war of supremacy and people were targeting her son. She had broken down in front of the media claiming that she felt threatened as gangsters are allegedly behind the life of her son.

However, Hena Shahab's name is among the probable list as five members of the upper house will complete their term on 7th July and all are the top politicians of Bihar. The name includes JDU leader and union minister RCP Singh, Gopal Narayan Singh and Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP, Sharad Yadav, and RJD Misa Bharti.

Among all, Misa's chances are high but for the second time, several other names from the RJD camp are also floating in the political corridors of Bihar. The names include philanthropist Baba Siddiqui who hails from Gopalganj, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui and another RJD leader from Purnea Rustam Khan.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will take the final decision as he has been authorized by the RJD parliamentary board. The meeting of the board took place on Tuesday in Patna's RJD office. Interestingly, Tejashwi skipped that meeting. The fate of Hena would be decided soon but one thing is sure that mere the presence of Shahabuddin's name makes the political atmosphere volatile in Bihar.

However, sources in the RJD, said that the party is trying a come out of the image of being the sympathizer of Shahabuddin whose name is a synonym with terror. "It would be a difficult task for Lalu to send Hena to Rajya Sabha but you never know because politics is all about balancing the vote bank with caste and religion," added the source.