Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said he has received a death threat in a letter from West Bengal. Modi, who said he had forwarded the note to Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, stated that the sender had identified herself as a Trinamool Congress leader from the neighbouring state's Purba Bardhaman district.

Dated August 16, the letter, accessed by ETV Bharat, reads, "Sir, I would like to inform you that I am the leader of TMC party. Mamata Banerjee could be the next PM of India. You are the pet dog of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar jindabad. I will kill you on or before 31.08.2022."

