BJP is a mask of RSS, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Purnia (Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called the party a mask of RSS. Virtually addressing a meeting from Delhi, Yadav said, "BJP is not a political party, it's a mask of RSS." RJD President Lalu Prasad said, "Everyone is watching the status of the country after eight years. The Narendra Modi government is doing what the RSS wants. Democracy is being murdered due to the dictatorial government."

The RJD President further stated that the BJP and RSS are against the country's minorities. Yadav said, "The party is calling itself Hindu then what is the mistake of the minorities? Why does the party want to separate them? We will not let it happen." Lalu appealed to all the parties to remain united. He further said, "Everyone has to fight together to save the country. If everyone will remain united only then no one dares to break the country." He also expressed regret for not being physically present at the meeting in Purnia.

“We did the work of stopping the RSS chariot in Bihar. Lalu and Nitish have become one and will remain so as our alliance is based on ideology. We have decided to be together and only then the country and democracy will be saved,'' RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said. The meeting of Mahagathbandhan was held at Purnia. Lalu Prasad Yadav attended the meeting virtually from New Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were present at the meeting