Chhapra: In a shocking incidence of medical negligence, technicians at a Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Chhapra district have goofed up an ultrasound of an elderly man claiming to have detected a “uterus” in his body, the patient's family members said. The gaffe left the family as well as the doctors at the hospital perplexed after which the man underwent a repeat test.

The “human error” was later rectified in the second test much to the relief of the 60-year-old man and his family. As per the family members, Badhey Mian, a local resident of Chhapra, was brought to the Hospital in Bihar recently with a kidney ailment. Doctors, who received Badhey Mian recommended an ultrasound for better diagnosis of the ailment.

Also read: Surgery on wrong leg complaint: Minister Veena George orders investigation

Badhey Mian and his family were left perplexed after the ultrasound showed “uterus” in Badhey Mian's abdomen, according to the family. The family, which had come to get Badhey Mian treated for the kidney ailment, was left more upset with the bizarre test report. Even the doctors thought that the ultrasound radiologist or the technicians must have made a mistake in the findings.

Later the doctors advised the family to get the test done a second time. When the test was done again, the family members were relieved. In the second test, the report did not show any "uterus”. The hospital administration has called the incident a "human error". Dr. Santosh Kumar, on-duty doctor in the hospital, said that the gaffe was the result of a "human error" by the technicians at the laboratory. "This is absolutely a human error caused due to the similar format in the tests of male and female patients at the hospital,” the doctor said.

While it is uncommon for cis men to have uterus, there were reports of men having uterus. According to Vagina Museum, a 70-year-old cis man who had fathered four children, reportedly suffering from an inguinal hernia was diagnosed with a "uterus" with an ovarian tube and broad ligament, in Kashmir, in 2014. The Museum has listed similar findings from across the world.