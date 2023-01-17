Gaya (Bihar): A video from Bihar's Gaya went viral on social media in which a man can be seen dragging a dog with his bike, and the person, who confronted the biker, recorded the video. Following the incident an FIR has been registered in the Civil Line Police Station on the directive of SSP Ashish Bharti. The incident is said to be on Monday near the Gandhi Maidan area of the city. According to information, the dog was refusing to go on a morning walk with its owner, angered by this, the accused tied one end of the dog's chain to his bike, and dragged it for kilometres.

Bihar's shocker: Dog resist for morning walk, owner drags its for kilometres

Also read: Car caught on CCTV camera running over stray dog in Bengaluru

When the accused was stopped and confronted for his inhuman act. To which, he shamelessly replied, he came out for a walk with the dog. The dog was seen in a pool of blood due to dragging. Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said that the incident came to his notice and an FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and necessary action is being taken. Ever since the clip was shared on the internet, netizens demanding strict action against the offender.