Saharsa (Bihar): A young motorcycle rider has been severely injured after he was dragged for about one and a half kilometers by an auto driver in Bihar's Saharsa district on Tuesday night, said police. The injured Komal Kumar (25) is a resident of Hempur village in the Nauhatta police station area.

According to the police, Komal's leg got stuck in the auto after he was hit by it, and was dragged by the auto for about one and a half kilometers. Police sources said that taking advantage of the darkness, the auto driver fled leaving the young man on the road with grievous injuries after dragging him for one and a half kilometers. The local people admitted him to Sardar Hospital in the district where his condition is said to be critical.

Also read: Boy killed after a car en route to Kullu-Manali met with accident in Kurukshetra

Speaking to reporters, Komal's uncle said that doctors told him that he has suffered from severe blood loss and his leg may have be amputated to save his life. "Komal's condition is very critical. The doctors said that there has been a lot of blood loss, and if needed, his leg may have to be amputated to save his life. At present, he is kept in the emergency room of Sadar Hospital," said Komal's uncle.

"Komal was on his way to Hempur village from the Munger district to attend the cremation of his grandfather's death," he added. The police have started an investigation into the incident, and efforts are on to nab the auto driver.