Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A prisoner-themed tea shop in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has become the center of attraction. After 'MBA Chaiwala', 'Graduate Chaiwali', now comes 'Kaidi Chaiwala', where customers sit in a room looking like a lock-up to enjoy a cup of tea. Cell-shaped chambers with iron bars just like in jails are giving that ultimate feel and thrill.

An MBA pass-out is the owner of the tea shop. Narrating his idea behind this, Aniket Kumar said, "It has been four months since we opened this tea shop and we are getting good response from the customers." Giving a message to the youth, Aniket said, "It is not always important to do a government job, you can run your own business, just your aim should be clear."

After getting a good response from the customers, Aniket is trying to expand the list of items on his menu. 'Kaidi Chaiwala' is giving tough competition to the very famous 'MBA Chaiwala'. Many are excited over the Bihar youth opening his own tea shop based on jail theme, naming it as 'Kaidi Chaiwala'.