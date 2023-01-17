Aurangabad (Bihar): A YouTuber from Bihar has bought an Audi car worth Rs 50 lakhs with YouTube earnings. Harsh Rajput, who started working on his YouTube channel during the lockdown, makes comedy videos by reporting about various issues. He has over three million subscribers. Harsh Rajput, a resident of Jasoia village in Bihar's Aurangabad district. His most popular video is a 10-minute comedy that has been viewed by 20 million times. In his videos, he plays the role of a 'Dhakad' news reporter and does comedy based on current events.

Also read: COVID-19: Bhuvan Bam donates his March 2020 YouTube earnings

He claims to have earned up to Rs 8 lakhs per month. Regular YouTube income aside, he also profits from brand promotions. Harsh earned an average of Rs 4.5 lakhs per month from June 2022 to October 2022. "My first YouTube video was made on dairy milk, which went viral, but it did not get much credit. However, my second video was liked by many," he said.

Since then viewers waiting for teh next video, said Harsh while speaking to ETV Bharat. Harsh's father worked as a home guard for the Bihar police and as a driver for police officers. Harsh describes himself as an actor. He did theatre in Delhi before moving to Mumbai. However, when Covid struck, he had to return home.