Madhubani (Bihar): A youth from Bihar's Madhubani district became a millionaire overnight by winning Rs 1 crore on the online fantasy cricket platform Dream11. There is a festive mood at the house of the 19-year-old Shanu Kumar Mehta, son of grocery businessman Rajesh Mehta after he won a whopping amount when he created a fantasy team in Australia's Bash Winning Competition and fetched himself Rs 1 crore.

A crowd of well-wishers gathered at Shanu's house soon after the news spread. Shanu is the eldest of three siblings. He is a Class XII student from the Faculty of Science. He is taking cricket coaching at Virender Sehwag Cricket Academy while staying in Delhi. Shanu said that he did not believe in the first place that he won, but when he saw the message on his phone, his happiness knew no bounds.

"I dream of becoming a cricketer. I will hand over the money I won in the lucky draw to my father so that the scope of his business increase. Apart from this, I will also take good cricket training with this money as per my father's wish," said Shanu. Last year in May, a driver named Ramesh Kumar in the Saran district of Bihar won Rs 2 crore on Dream11. Kumar said he had started playing fantasy cricket in his spare time initially. It is a life-changing amount for Kumar and his family whose father is a daily wage labourer. Kumar still cannot believe that he has become a millionaire overnight. He said that he will spend the money on his children and the good works of society.