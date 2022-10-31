Muzaffarpur: A youth, who came to meet his girlfriend was beaten to death by a mob near Chhath Ghat in Bhimalpur village of the Kanti police station area of ​​Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ayan (24), a resident of Mehdi Hassan Chowk, Brahampura Road in Bihar. According to police, Ayan came to meet his girlfriend accompanied by his friends. The local people found the youth suspicious so they caught hold of him and thrashed him to death. One of Ayan's friends was severely injured in the fight while his other two accomplices fled from the spot.

Police took possession of the body and sent it to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for post-mortem. The injured youth has also been admitted there for treatment. Meanwhile, the deceased's relatives blocked the Brahampura Road and started creating a ruckus with the aim of pressurizing the police to take action. People alleged that even after such a big incident, the police have not taken action yet.

The family demanded that the police should take strict action and punish the guilty. The police somehow persuaded and pacified everyone and also assured of strict action after investigating. After the assurance of the police, the family moved off the road. During this, there was a jam for one and a half hours in the area.

"The statement of the relatives of the deceased has been recorded. On the basis of the statement, the police will take action. Tomorrow police will register a case in this matter," said Abhishek Anand, DSP, West Muzaffarpur