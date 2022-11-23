Bhagalpur: Following their marriage, an interfaith couple in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Wednesday claimed they were facing threats from relatives who are against their marriage. Ram Kumar and Muskan Khatoon got married on October 18, following which Khatoon's family tried to interrupt the wedding, she alleged.

"My family members are not ready to accept this marriage. Now my parents and my maternal uncle are issuing threats, saying they will physically harm me. I married out of my free will, there was no pressure from my husband's side. Now we do not feel safe, our life is in danger" said Khatoon.

Following court proceedings, the duo got married at the Minakshi temple in Bhagalpur. Members of several Hindu organisations were present at the wedding, they also said.