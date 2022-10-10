Kaimur (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed herself after throwing her three children into a well in a fit of rage following a tiff with her husband in the Bhagwanpur Police Station area of Bihar's Kaimur district on Monday.

According to the police, the woman had a heated argument with her husband on Sunday night. The police said they were informed by the local villagers after they went missing from the house. When they looked into the well, the slippers of the woman were floating in it.

"We immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The dead bodies of the woman and three kids including two sons were found inside the well. We have recovered the bodies and sent them to Bhabua Sadar Hospital for the postmortem," said an officer of Bhagwanpur police station.

"We have arrested the deceased's husband and interrogation is underway to know the exact reasons," he added. (With agency inputs)