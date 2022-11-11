Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A tale that imitates opportunities in life itself, Naseema Khatun, born and brought up in a red-light area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has been listed as a member of an advisory group of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

''The commission has formed a committee at the country level for people working in different fields in which I have also been given a place. Now your voice will rise strongly in the biggest judicial forum of the country. It is everyone's responsibility. With all your efforts, we will be successful" she said.

Born in Chaturbhuj Sthan of Muzaffarpur, Khatun says her father was adopted by a sex worker. It is this grandmother who brought her up. The first turning point in her life appeared in 1995 when IAS officer Rajbala Verma started several programmes to aid sex workers and their families. Khatun says she enrolled in one such programme - 'Better Life Option' and earned Rs 500 per month for crochet work.

The activist now runs Parcham, an organisation that attempts to inculcate both rights and awareness into the local populace across several districts in Bihar. The institution recently ran a legal awareness campaign among locals in collaboration with Sandeep Agnihotri, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, under the leadership of the District and Sessions Judge, Muzaffarpur.

“I got this recognition and responsibility to fight for the rights of marginalized people on the national level because of the blessings of my elders and community,” she added.