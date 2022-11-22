Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her nephew and buried him in the house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Police have arrested the accused while further investigation is going on in the case. The incident is of Balthi Rasulpur village under Bochha police station. Vinay Kumar, father of the victim Nitik Kumar, 3, said that he and his three brothers had gone for work and when they returned in the evening, his son Nitik was missing.

Also read: Woman kills toddler as sacrifice ritual in Amroha, UP

Kumar said when he went to his sister-in-law to inquire about his son, he found her digging the ground in the house in a suspicious manner. She told him that he had no idea about the boy. Kumar said when he asked her why she was digging the ground, she said she was catching the rats. Kumar, who grew suspicious dug out the soil and found his son lying dead in the pit, he said.

Kumar later informed the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested the accused woman while the body was sent for post mortem. The motive of the alleged murder was not immediately known. Manoj Pandey, DSP East, Muzaffarpur said the accused woman has been arrested and is being interrogated.