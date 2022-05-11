Bagaha: In a unique tradition, the village of Norangiya in Bagaha, located in Bihar's West Champaran district, is deserted by its residents on the ninth day of Baisakh every year for a duration of 12 hours. The tradition passed down from older to younger generations, is believed to be followed to evade the curse of the resident Goddess of the village.

The village is dominated by the Tharu community, who take their cattle along into the forest for the day. "The practice originates from an epidemic that is said to have spread in the region in the years of yore, bringing with it frequent instances of fire as well as other diseases such as smallpox and cholera. A saint - brought to the village a cure for its twisted fate-ordered the initiation of the annual desertion," resident Maheshwar Kaji said.

The day sees villagers in droves travelling to Bhajani Kuthi, located in Valmiki Tiger Reserve, where they spend their day and worship Goddess Durga. They only make it back home after spending 12 hours outside. The forest, meanwhile, sees jubilations overtake, as the daylong trip sees residents leave without even bothering to lock their homes.