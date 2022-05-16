Gaya: Even though child marriage is banned in Bihar it seems that the practice has not been given up by some people. This brings us to the latest case of child marriage which happened in the Naxal populated Dumaria area of the Gaya district. Here the people from the Banjara community got a minor boy married to a minor girl. The video of this event is going viral on social media and the police have taken cognizance of the matter and have registered a case based on the video.

Sources said that the Banjara community is bound by its tradition and customs and that is the reason that most of the marriages in this society are done at a young age. Though most marriages get stopped as soon as it comes to the notice of the administration.

Bihar : Video of Child Marriage Goes Viral

In the viral video, certain rituals that should take place before marriage are also shown. One of the before marriage rituals includes the ritual of turmeric on the body. After the rituals, the video shows the marriage taking place in a temple. The boys participating in the marriage ceremony are seen playing the dhol while women and girls seem to be singing wedding songs.

According to the police, the minor girl is 12-years-old and a resident of the Hariharganj police station area of ​​Jharkhand. While the minor boy is of 13 years of age and a resident of the Dev area of ​​Aurangabad in Bihar.

Talking about it, Vimal Kumar, Station House Officer, of Dumaria police station said that they didn't receive any information prior to the video, otherwise we would have taken necessary action to prevent the marriage of two minors. "After seeing the video, we have registered a case against the parents of the bride and groom. At the same time, we have also launched a manhunt for the pundit who performed marriage rituals," he said. Moreover, the DM and SSP have ordered the bride and groom to be rescued and brought to the home safely.