Buxar: The alarming video of a woman being tortured after being set on fire for additional dowry has surfaced from Bihar's Buxar district recently. The incident, said to have taken place on September 24, came to light on Thursday after the video became viral.

The victim has been identified as Anjali Rai, who was residing in Buxar with her husband Suryedev Rai and his family when the incident took place. The clip in question displays her in a dangerously burnt condition and requesting water, as in-laws are heard in the background demanding her to admit she set fire to herself.

"First say that you did it yourself. Otherwise, I will end up in jail," a male voice says in the background, following which the victim is seen giving in to their demand. The ordeal does not stop here, however, as they further force her to say that she did it despite others asking her to stop. "Until you admit it, nothing will be given to you," another voice is heard saying.

The torture is learned to have taken place after the accused demanded an additional amount of Rs five lakh from the victim for her marriage, which took place in November 2021. The issue was addressed several times through discussions between the woman's family members and the in-laws without any success, police informed.

The victim was eventually rescued by her parents in an injured condition, who arrived at the spot after receiving information. A complaint was lodged at the Mufassil police station, with an FIR being subsequently registered against Suryadev, as well as his parents Kamlesh Rai and Gotni Pooja Rai.

Kamlesh Rai has been arrested at the time of filing this report, while others are still at large. "The girl's parents have lodged an FIR against three people. The girl's father-in-law, Kamlesh Rai, has been arrested and sent to jail. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused," Mofussil Police Station in-charge Amit Kumar said.