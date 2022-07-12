Purnia: The body of a six-year-old boy missing for several days was discovered in Bihar's Purnia district on Monday. The body, according to police officials, was badly mutilated.

Gyan Vardhan Kumar Jaiswal, the uncle of the deceased, alleged that the local police station did not register a missing complaint after the family could not find the boy. "He went missing at 9 pm on Friday. After searching overnight, when we went to the police station, they refused to file a complaint and asked us to search for 24 more hours, adding it is only after that would they file an official complaint. After three days, on Monday, a child went into an abandoned house behind our residence and discovered the body".

Jaiswal said that the child came back and reported to them, suspecting a dead body was lying there. He noted that the body had sustained heavy injuries on the head. The boy's mother is deceased, and his father works outside the state. "We received inputs that a child had been murdered and dumped in a house. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem," Ashok Kumar Mandal, a Constable with the B Kothi Police Station, said.