Buxar: Bihar police, on Friday, arrested three men who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl while she was heading to her school for the Republic day celebration on Thursday in the Sikraul police station area of the district. SP Manish Kumar said that when the minor was heading to school, the three accused forcefully took her to a room and took turns raping her.

The accused fled from the spot, leaving behind the victim. The minor told her parents about the incident when she reached home and her health started deteriorating. The kin of the victim rushed to the women's police station and lodged a complaint. Police, acting swiftly, nabbed the three accused on Friday. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the law and are probing the incident for additional clues, informed Kumar. "The police have booked the culprit and are also preparing a chargesheet against them. The culprits will not be spared," he added.

Also read: Gang rape survivor made to wait for 12 hours in police van for medical examination

Earlier in Bihar's Purnia, a 35-year-old teacher hailing from Darjeeling, sustained severe injuries after she jumped off a moving bus when five men allegedly attempted to rape her on Tuesday late in the evening. The victim is currently being treated at the Government Medical College in critical condition. Police sources said that the victim claimed that the driver and the conductor of the bus turned a blind eye while the accused were trying to rape her.

"When I was sitting in the bus, it was full of passengers. But as time passed, the bus started to become empty. Seeing me alone, five men first started to make obscene gestures, and then they came near and surrounded me. They started touching me and tried to rape me. I asked the driver and the conductor to help me but they did not pay attention and did nothing to save me," police sources said quoting the victim.