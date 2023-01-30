Bihar Technical Service Commission aspirants protest outside JDU & RJD party offices in Patna
Published on: 41 minutes ago
Patna: Bihar Technical Service Commission aspirants, on Monday, staged a protest outside JDU & RJD party offices in Patna. "I was selected as Junior Engineer and a department was also allotted. I was waiting for the joining letter but the result was withheld. We request govt to publish the result," says a protestor.
