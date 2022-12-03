Patna: Bihar girl Kriti Raj Singh, who won six gold medals in weightlifting in the ongoing Junior Commonwealth Championship in New Zealand returned home to a rousing welcome on Friday. Kriti, a resident of Khusrupur landed at the Patna airport. A large number of fans had reached the airport to receive her. As soon as Kriti came out of the airport, she was given a grand welcome by the fans.

Speaking to the media, Kriti credited her parents for supporting her for pursuing a career in sports. “My parents have played a big role in the success I have achieved today. Also my coach had a big role to play as he gifted me a machine worth lakhs of Rupees for practice,” she said. Kriti also regretted over the alleged lack of support from the Bihar government.

Also read: Avinash Sable breaks 30-year-old 5000m national record in US

“It is a matter of regret that the Bihar government has not helped us so far. We tried many times, but the state government has done nothing to take the players forward regarding sports, which is sad,” she said. Over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulating her for the feat, Kriti said, “If I get a chance, I will soon meet the Chief Minister”.