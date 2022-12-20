Gaya: The SHO of Kothi has been suspended on charges of extorting money from the villagers in Bihar's Gaya, officials said. The accused has been identified as Umashankar, SHO of Kothi. Taking the issue seriously, Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur has suspended Kothi SHO Umashankar with immediate effect. Locals said the suspended SHO used to extort money from the people, who turned up at his station with complaints and let off criminals from whom he took protection money.

The Kothi police station chief is also accused of giving protection to notorious criminal Sane Ali Khan. Khan was an accused in the 2016 murder of Kothi police station in-cahrge Qaimuddin Ansari of Gaya district. Khan was arrested in the case from Delhi. Kothi police station chief Umashankar is also accused to have pressurised Riyasat Nawaz alias Chhotan Khan, a local resident of Kothi for giving him extortion money.

Khan complained about it to Gaya SSP and also handed over three audio clips to him as evidence. After receiving the complaint, Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur handed over the responsibility of investigating the matter to Imamganj SDPO Manoj Ram. The investigation report, which found Umashankar guilty, was handed over to the SSP by the SDPO on Monday, after which he was suspended.