Patna: A Patna court on Tuesday convicted Mokama RJD MLA Anant Singh in the AK 47 recovery case. The bench of special judge Triloki Dubey of the MP-MLA court convicted Singh. The quantum of sentence is scheduled to be announced on June 21, with the maximum punishment being a 10-year jail term.

Also read: Six dead, 4 injured after truck rams into e-Rickshaw in Bihar's Kaimur

The case relates to the recovery of arms and ammunition from Singh's ancestral home in Nadwa village under Barh Police Sation by a Patna Police team on August 16, 2019. The haul included the AK 47, two hand grenades, 26 rounds of bullets, and a magazine. After the seizure, Singh was lodged in Beur jail in Patna, and has been there for the last 34 months. He was an independent MLA from Mokama at the time of his arrest.

The charge sheet in the case was filed against both Singh and his caretaker, Sunil Ram, on October 15, 2020. After this, the Special Public Prosecutor presented 13 police witnesses in court. The Defence, on the other hand, had presented 33 witnesses.