Katihar: In an incident of vigilante justice a man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl was allegedly lynched to death by residents of a village in Bihar's Katihar district on Thursday, police said. Sub-divisional police officer of Katihar sadar, Om Prakash said the incident took place when the girl's family members came to know from her that she had been sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

She also allegedly identified a resident of Hasangang area, where the girl also lives, as her tormentor. Police said the man was caught by her family members on Thursday morning and the villagers "executed the mob justice". The police said the angry villagers tied the man to a tree and beat him up severely.

On information, the local police rushed to the village and pacified the villagers after which they rescued the suspect who was rushed to a district government hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. The SDPO told reporters that the police are probing the incident and action will be taken very soon. A graphic video of the lynching has trickled out in the social media in which the suspect was seen being beaten black and blue.