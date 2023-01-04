Vaishali (Bihar): A pregnant woman in Bihar's Vaishali died as she was unable to pay Rs 1500 for her treatment on Tuesday late at night. However, after her death, a local leader reached out and gave Rs 3,000 to perform her final rites. The shocking incident was reported in ward number 23 of the Lalganj police station area of the district.

The victim identified as Ranju in labour pain accompanied by a female relative kept pleading for help and treatment but doctors, ambulance drivers, and everybody kept demanding money.

Ranju started having labour pain on Tuesday and her health started deteriorating after which her relatives first took her to a gynaecologist but as they could not pay the fees, doctors and staff denied treatment to her. The family members kept wandering with the victim from one health facility to another for the whole night.

Later, a private clinic admitted her but by then her condition deteriorated a lot and she died. The victims' relatives narrating their ordeal said "When we took her to the doctor he put an oxygen mask on her and took Rs 500 and said she needs to be referred to another hospital but for that, he demanded Rs 1500 as the charge for the ambulance service. When we said we do not have the money but we will arrange it, the doctor asked us to get out of the ambulance."

Ranju's husband works as a labourer in Karnataka and she is survived by four innocent children.