Bihar Sharif (Bihar): A polling agent was shot following a scuffle between the supporters of two candidates running for local body elections in Bihar Sharif of Nalanda district where voting for the second round of the Bihar municipal election concluded on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at booth number 5 under ward number 14 of Mirdad Mohalla in the city and the injured was identified as Mohhamd Aqib Khan who was rushed to Bihar Sharif district hospital from where he was referred to Patna Medical College. Aqib was a polling agent and was told to be a relative of a candidate.

Also read: Bihar: Uproar over teenagers making reels on temple premises

Apart from that, a clash also broke out between the supporters of two candidates in the Patel Nagar area after which police reached the spot and controlled the situation with minimal force. Following the scuffle, DM and SP reached the spot and took stock of the law and order situation. Meanwhile, some of the suspected miscreants were also taken into custody. A video of the clash was also making rounds on social media.

"We have reached the spot and controlled the situation, some elements were trying to jeopardise peace. Polling is taking place peacefully,", said Superintendent of Police, Nalanda.

The voting for urban local bodies (ULBs) began amid tight security at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm. The Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting took place on Wednesday.