Lucknow: Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has threatened to withdraw support to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government as he could not seal the pact with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Sahani's party has four MLAs supporting the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Disgruntled Sahani has warned that he will 'rock the NDA boat'. In a veiled warning to Bihar BJP, VIP supremo, said, "we are weak, but not helpless..."

Sahani was trying to fight UP assembly polls with BJP; But his political wishes didn't fructify. Sahani comes from the fishermen community which has about 15 per cent of votes in Bihar.

Sahani visited several time to Uttar Pradesh to garner support for his party for the upcoming UP elections. He had also announced that he would field candidates for more than 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh BJP has tied up with Nishad Party, another party in UP to represent the fishermen community.

BJP spokesperson from Uttar Pradesh, Prem Ranjan Patel, said, "the organizational structure of BJP in UP is totally different from Bihar. The chemistry of our alliance in UP is totally different from what it is in Bihar. The alliance of parties in Bihar cannot be replicated in UP."