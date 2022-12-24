Lakhisarai (Bihar): Police on Thursday arrested hardcore Maoist Shri Koda by conducting a joint operation in a forest near Kajra Police Station limits in Bihar's Lakhisarai district and recovered an INSAS weapon and cartridges from his possession. Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said, "We received information at night that Shri Koda, Suresh Koda and other Maoists were hiding in the forest. Soon after a meeting was convened with Kajra, Piri Bazar local police, Santosh Kumar of STF and SSB Commander Tomar."

"Later, a search operation was conducted in the forest at night. Shri Koda was arrested after an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists. After that, the search operation was started," the SP said. "An INSAS rifle, three magazines and 125 live cartridges have been recovered from the spot. A huge cache of weapons has been recovered from the hideouts of Maoists. Meanwhile, some Maoists fled the spot leaving the weapons," said the SP.