Ghazipur: Angad Rai, the shooter of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Wednesday by the Bihar police. The police recovered liquor bottles from Rai, who was nabbed from Bihar's Kaimur district under the jurisdiction of Durgavati police station limits. Around 21 cases have been registered against Rai in UP's Ghazipur in connection with the murder, extortion, and threatening witnesses.

It is learnt that Rai had recently threatened Pappu Giri, a resident of Ghazipur's Sadar Kotwali, not to testify in court. Pappu informed the police about the incident and requested to provide security. Pappu had told police that as a witness Umesh Pal was murdered in broad daylight, he might be murdered in the same way as Rai was threatening him not to testify in court. Giri's wife filed an extortion case against Rai and Giri was supposed to testify in court on March 14 in this connection. FIR was also lodged against Rai.

The Ghazipur police raided several places to know the whereabouts of the shooters and members of Ansari's gang. In the meantime, Rai escaped to Bihar where he was arrested by the Durgavati police. It is now to be seen whether the Ghazipur police come to Bihar to take over Rai's custody or not.

The Durgavati police said Rai was produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody. Rai's arrest has raised questions as to whether he deliberately got himself arrested in Bihar following the arrests and alleged encounters by the UP police of the Umesh Pal murder accused. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured in Assembly to act against the mafia and book culprits involved in the Umesh Pal murder case.