Patna: The war of words is going on between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and political strategist Prashant Kishor with the latter asking Kumar to ask party MP and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh to quit the post. Kishor alleged that Harivansh was mediating between the JDU and BJP for an alliance. “Nitish Kumar ji, if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time,” Kishor wrote in a tweet.

Kishor on Wednesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in touch with the BJP and that he may go for a tie-up with the party again if the situation demands so, a suggestion dismissed by the JD(U) as misleading and aimed at spreading confusion.

Kishor, who is on a padayatra in Bihar ahead of his fresh entry into active politics alleged that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through JD(U) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh. Annoyed over repeated questions raised by the media to comment on Prashant Kishore's statement against Nitish Kumar every other day, Bihar Chief Minister has made it clear that he is not going to entertain such questions anymore.

Also read: Nitish urges media to refrain from asking questions about PK

Nitish says PK is making statements to gain publicity. Reports ETV Bharat's Bureau Chief, Amit Bhelari. "Those who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is trying his best to forge a national alliance against the BJP will be astonished to know that he has kept the channel open with the BJP," he had said. However, JDU rejected his claim.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday requested the media not to ask questions related to poll strategist Prashant Kishor who recently claimed that Nitish will once again join hands with BJP. When Nitish was asked about PK's claim, Nitish said, “Why do you people ask me questions by taking his name? I will urge you not to ask me any questions related to that man.

He keeps on saying anything for publicity. You people don't know him completely. Let him speak, I am not bothered at all.”