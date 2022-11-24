Nawada: In a shocking incident demonstrating the travesty of justice, a panchayat in Bihar's Nawada “punished” a rape accused by making him do five sit-ups. It is learnt that the man had allegedly raped a five-year-old girl a few years ago in the village under the Akbarpur police station area. After the incident came to the fore, the local panchayat intervened.

People expected that the accused will be handed over to the police. However, to their utter dismay, the panchayat asked the accused to do five sit-ups and let him free later, locals said. A purported video of the incident believed to be from November 21 has also surfaced on the Internet. In the 14-second odd video, the accused is seen doing sit-ups and is roaming freely ever since. It is learnt that the accused after luring the minor girl from the village, had taken her to a poultry farm and raped her there. The girl reached home and informed the family about the matter, who approached the panchayat. There was no comment by the local police over the matter.