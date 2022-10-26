Siwan: Muslim women prisoners at Siwan jail in Bihar will perform Chhath Puja inside the jail for which the jail administration has made the necessary arrangements. Chhath puja, a popular festival among the people of Purvanchal (eastern UP and Bihar) is being celebrated on October 30-31. Hindu women perform 'Araghya' in knee-deep waters at the festival.

At Siwan jail, the festival will signify communal harmony as 15 women prisoners including many Muslims will worship on Chhath. The jail administration has taken the responsibility for the arrangements- from worship materials to clothes and decorations. Cemented ponds have been made to enable women to offer Arghya inside the jail itself.

Also read: Muslim women offer aarti to Lord Ram in Varanasi

Rukhsana lodged in Siwan jail, is one Muslim woman inmate who will perform Chhath Puja. Rukhsana had made a vow for the Chhath festival in 2021 and observed Chhath fast which she will repeat this time around. Jail Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar said that this time there are about 15 Chhathvrati women including some Muslim women who will perform Chhath puja.

The jail administration has made the necessary arrangements inside the jail itself, he said, "Lighting will be done on the pond by the administration and new clothes will be provided for worship so that the Chhathvratis in jail do not face any kind of problem,” he said. Kumar said in 2021 too many prisoners had celebrated the Chhath festival.