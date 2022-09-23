Bihar: Missing man's body found buried near railway quarters in Patna
Bihar: Missing man's body found buried near railway quarters in Patna
Patna: The body of a man missing since September 4 was recovered near railway quarters in Patna on Friday, police said. SI RK Singh, Shahpur Police Station, said that they received information that a body was buried near railway quarters. Soon after, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot, Singh said.
He further added that the body was later exhumed by the cops and sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Search for the accused was going on, he said. The deceased was missing since September 4, added SI Singh.
Further details are awaited.
