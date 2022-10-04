Muzaffarpur: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday evening, her father said. The victim has been hospitalised in critical condition while police have ordered a probe into the incident. According to the father of the girl, his daughter, a Class VI student was returning from Durga Puja celebrations with her friends when three bike-borne youths picked her up and took her to the Gachi forest where they raped her in turns.

“After going there, I saw my daughter was lying unconscious,” he said. The victim was first admitted to Aurai PHC where the doctors referred her to SKMCH for specialised treatment. Her condition is said to be critical. The Aurai police said that the matter is being investigated and a man-hunt for the accused has been launched.