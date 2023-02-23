Katihar(Bihar): Bihar Cooperative Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Surendra Yadav on Thursday made a controversial remark against the Agnipath scheme. The Minister called Agniveers "Hijron Ki Fauj" (army of eunuchs). He said that after 8.5 years from now, the country's name would be included in "Hijron ki Fauj."

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, "The Indian Army will be weak after the Agniveer Yojna. In the coming years, the present soldiers will be retired and only the Agniveers will serve the nation and they will also get retired in four years. It can be said that the Agniveer soldiers will be retired before their training period. Exactly after 8.5 years from now, the country's name will be included among Hijron ki Fauj. Whoever introduced this policy should be hanged."

The minister was on a tour of districts for a rally of the Grand Alliance that will be held in Purnia on February 25. During this, he made controversial remarks about the Agniveeer in Katihar. He made a controversial comment criticizing the policies of the Modi government. The Agnipath scheme was announced on June 14 last year for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. The scheme was designed to ensure a youthful profile of the Armed forces and will provide a fresh lease for Josh and Jazba.

The Scheme was named Agnipath Scheme and the chosen candidates would be known as Agniveers who will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. This is a major defense policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the human resource policy of the three Services, the defense ministry then said.